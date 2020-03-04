85ºF

Lockdown lifted after non-credible threat at Canoe Creek Charter Academy

St. Cloud police locate students responsible

Gabriella Nuñez, Multimedia Producer

ST. CLOUD, Fla. – A lockdown has been lifted at Canoe Creek Charter Academy after authorities determined that a threat made against the school Wednesday morning was not credible, according to St. Cloud Police.

Police said the school was placed on lockdown for the safety of all students while officers determined if the threat was credible.

The lockdown was lifted after noon after police said they conducted and located the two students responsible on campus.

“The St. Cloud Police Department takes all threats of violence on school property serious and we will continue to work with school staff and investigate these incidents thoroughly,” police said in a news release.

Criminal charges are under review.

Authorities have not provided details on the nature of the threat.

