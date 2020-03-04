This class can help you learn how to make Orange County a sustainable place for years to come

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – New projects are popping up left and right across Orange County, prompting some residents to express concern about the long-term impacts of those developments when it comes to keeping in line with the area’s sustainability goals.

The planning process can be difficult to navigate and most people don’t know a major project is in the works until construction has already begun.

To help keep residents engaged and aware, Orange County regularly hosts Citizen Planner Academy classes that are free to attend.

In an upcoming segment focused on sustainability, attendees will learn what steps need to be taken to preserve natural resources while accommodating for growth, what’s being done to address long-term water, waste management and energy needs and conservation strategies that can be implemented at home.

Citizen Planner Academy - Sustainability is scheduled for March 28 from 9 a.m. to noon at the Orange County Neighborhood Preservation & Revitalization Office.

A limited number of free tickets are available here.