FHP: 1 dead after attempting to cross Colonial Drive

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A man is dead after an SUV struck him Wednesday night, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
According to troopers, the incident happened at 9:25 p.m. near Colonial Drive and Powers Drive.
Authorities said the man was attempting to cross Colonial Drive when a Nissan Rogue struck him.
The man was taken to a hospital where he later died, troopers said.
According to officials, video from the intersection shows the SUV had a green light during the time of the crash.
No other details have been released.
The crash remains under investigation.
