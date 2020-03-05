Orlando banker tells would-be bank robber he’s ‘making a mistake’

ORLANDO, Fla. – A man attempted to rob an Orlando bank by presenting a teller a note but one bank employee wasn’t having it, according to Orlando police.

Officers said they responded to PNC Bank on South Orange Avenue just before 6 p.m. on Feb. 28 after a teller pressed her panic button, alerting law enforcement to a robbery in progress.

According to an incident report, a man, who had his face wrapped with a shirt, approached a teller with a note in a plastic bag. When the man attempted to hand the note to a second bank employee stepped between the two and told the would-be robber he was “making a mistake,” police said.

The man then left the bank without any money and never implied he had a weapon, according to a news release.

Police said they are looking to identify the man, and described him as a black or Hispanic male, about 6 feet tall, wearing a gray patterned jacket, sandals and black socks.

If you recognize this man, you’re asked to call the Orlando Police Department at 1-800-423-TIPS.