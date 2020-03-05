Students pepper-sprayed by school resource officer during fight, deputies say

ORLANDO, Fla. – A school resource officer deployed their pepper spray at two students in an attempt to break up a fight, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

Just before noon Thursday, Colonial High School administrators and law enforcement responded to reports of two students fighting with a crowd gathered around them, deputies said.

According to a news release, the students ignored verbal commands to stop fighting, at which time the SRO deployed their pepper spray to stop the fight and prevent it from escalating.

Deputies said one student was arrested on misdemeanor charges of battery and interrupting a school function.