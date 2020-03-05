Victim shot during attempted robbery in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. – A person was shot early Thursday during an attempted robbery in Orange County, deputies said.

The shooting was reported around 3:40 a.m. on 30th Street at South Rio Grande Avenue near I-4 in Orlando.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called to the area and found the victim, who was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center with non-life-threatening wounds.

No other details, including any information about the suspected shooter, have been released.