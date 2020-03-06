Another record setting day in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – Central Florida hit a high of 92 degrees in Orlando on Thursday.

This breaks the record of 90 degrees from 1929.

Other records were Leesburg at 89 degrees, Melbourne at 90 degrees, Daytona Beach hit 89 degrees, and Sanford hit 91 degrees.

Thursday night, the leading edge of a cold front will march into Central Florida. The shower will begin in Marion County and make it to the metro area by about 11 P.M.

The showers associated with the front are not going to be as rough as the storms near Jacksonville. Central Florida residents should expect a ribbon of moisture to push through.

Once the front passes and the rain ends cooler air pushes in.

The low Thursday night will be 64 degrees. The high on Friday will make it back to 77 degrees.

More cold air pours into our area and we will have a high of only 66 degrees on Saturday.

By Sunday the high will make it back 74 degrees.

There will not be any rain, and the sun will shine every day for the next week.