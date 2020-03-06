Here’s why you shouldn’t panic over the coronavirus

Now that cases of the COVID-19 virus are starting to pop up around the United States and neighboring countries, some have started to panic and fear for their lives. While the virus is contagious, this shouldn’t drastically change how you live.

It should, however, make you stop and think, “Am I doing everything I can to prevent the virus from spreading?"

A study by the Journal of Hospital Infection found that other strains of coronavirus have the potential to remain on metal, glass and plastic surfaces for two hours to nine days. Don’t panic, instead wipe down surfaces in your home or at work multiple times a day. This is something we should be doing, virus or not.

Expecting a package? Again, do not panic. According to the World Health Organization, the virus is not able to survive for long periods of time on packages or letters. So go ahead and open up that package from Amazon.

According to WHO officials, COVID-19 is primarily spread through person-to-person contact, typically within a 6-foot radius of an infected person, and is transmitted through respiratory droplets from coughing or sneezing.

This means you should cough into our arm, keep away from those who are sick and stay home if you are ill. If you do happen to cough into your hands or are near someone who appears sick, wash your hands.

You probably heard that the HIMSS Global Health Conference and Exhibition was canceled amid the virus, however, you shouldn’t worry. Canceling conventions with large groups of people lowers the chances of spreading the virus.

We as humans battle a virus every year: influenza, AKA the flu.

The flu has killed thousands of people, so why are many all of a sudden panicking over this new virus?

While both viruses produce similar symptoms, like fever, body aches, cough and fatigue, we in the United States are more likely to catch the flu than the new COVID-19 virus, according to the Los Angeles Times.

The numbers of people infected can sound daunting and the constant updates can cause you to worry -- but before you start to panic, look at these stats from John Hopkins Medicine:

COVID-19: As of March 5, 2020, there were about 97,900 cases worldwide; 209 cases in the U.S.

Flu: Estimated 1 billion cases worldwide; 9.3 million to 45 million cases in the U.S. per year.

Now, we aren’t going to sugar coat it, there is a reason to be aware of the new virus. Keep it in the back of your mind as you go about your daily life and continue to monitor the situation.

Just remember, as of now, medical officials have said there is a low risk to the general public.

What does that mean? This means all of us living in the U.S. can keep the numbers low if we wash our hands throughout the day (this means multiple times a day), use hand sanitizer whenever a sink and soap aren’t available and stay home if you aren’t feeling well.

To be clear, washing your hands doesn’t mean splashing some water on your hands then drying them off.

We can all do our part in making sure this new virus is contained, and it’s as simple as practicing good hygiene and not worrying.

There’s no need to lock yourself inside your home and miss out on the beautiful Florida weather.

If you have questions on the coronavirus, News 6 has a doctor ready to answer them for you. You can submit a question here.

There is also a COVID-19 hotline. The Florida Department of Health has established a COVID-19 call center that can be reached at 866-779-6121. The call center is available to residents and visitors Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Questions can also be submitted to the department’s COVID-19 team via email at COVID-19@flhealth.gov.