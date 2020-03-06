Horses rescued in Volusia County find new home in Bunnell

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Two horses rescued in Volusia County three months ago have found a new home in Bunnell, according to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office said deputies took custody of the two neglected horses and made sure they were rushed to veterinary monitoring.

After the horses finished recovering on Thursday, they were transported to their new home.

Seven other horses already live at the 31-acre ranch.

The owner of the ranch still has to decide on the names for the horses.

"I am so happy to have this opportunity to take care of these wonderful creatures. They will have a long and loving life,” the new owner of the horses said.