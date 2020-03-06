Man injured in possible drive-by shooting, police say

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – A man was found shot in a car on the front lawn of a Daytona Beach home and was rushed to the hospital Thursday night, police said.

Officers responded to the area of Sunny Land Park just after 7 p.m. Thursday after witnesses reported hearing 10 gunshots being fired, police said.

Upon investigation, a victim was found shot inside of a car parked at a home on Tucker Street, officers adding they observed multiple bullet holes in the vehicle as well.

According to an incident report, the victim was taken to the hospital. Their condition was not immediately known.

Witnesses at the scene told police they saw a small, gray vehicle flee the scene after the shooting. Police said they attempted a traffic stop on a vehicle matching the description witnesses gave, but the driver tried to flee. The outcome of that traffic stop was not immediately clear.

Police have not said if they are actively pursuing any suspects.