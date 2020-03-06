Section of Colonial Drive to be closed this weekend
FDOT continues work on Interstate 4
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A section of Colonial Drive will be closed this weekend in Orlando.
This is part of the Interstate 4 project.
The section of Colonial Drive under I-4 will be closed starting at 10 p.m. on Friday and will reopen at 5 a.m. on Monday.
Crews said the closure is necessary to work on the bridge.
The weekend detour takes drivers on Amelia Street to help them reach their destination.
FDOT has a live map of road closures as crews work on different areas of the I-4 project, you can view the map at this link.
