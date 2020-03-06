Woman attempts to bribe out of drug arrest, deputies say

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – A woman attempted to bribe a deputy to get out of a drug arrest during a traffic stop in Marion County, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office said on Wednesday a deputy spotted a vehicle he knew to be stolen out of Sumter County.

Investigators said after the deputy pulled the vehicle over he arrested Daniel Boone for grand theft of a motor vehicle.

Investigators said after the deputy pulled the vehicle over he arrested Daniel Boone for grand theft of a motor vehicle. (Marion County Sheriff's Office)

Deputies said the investigator also found Lori Sweeney in possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

The Sheriff’s Office said while Sweeney was getting arrested she begged and asked the deputy to release her.

Sweeney offered $1,089 to the investigator in exchange for her release, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators said the deputy did not take the offer and took her to the Marion County Jail.

Sweeney’s charges now include bribery of a public servant.