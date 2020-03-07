Magic Johnson says he wouldn’t have made it to NBA without Boys and Girls Club

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – NBA Hall of Famer Magic Johnson visited the Boys and Girls Club in Parramore on Friday.

“I wouldn’t have made it to the NBA and I would not be a businessman today if it wasn’t for the Boys and Girls Club,” Johnson said.

Johnson went to the Boys and Girls Club in Lansing, Michigan when he was growing up.

“There is nothing better than coming in the neighborhood and making a difference,” he said.

The former center for the Los Angeles Lakers told the kids Friday afternoon to always have goals and dreams.

He also reminded the kids how important it is to get a good education.

Johnson said the Boys and Girls Club helped him hone his skills.