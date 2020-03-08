Department of Health advises those who went on Nile River cruise to isolate themselves for 14 days

The Florida Department of Health is advising all individuals who traveled on a river cruise on the Nile River in Egypt in February 2020 to self-isolate for 14 days following their date of return to the United States.

The Department has been made aware that persons who were on tours in Egypt, Israel and Jordan between Feb 4-18, 2020 may have been exposed to the coronavirus.

Persons who traveled to these areas and have become sick are advised to stay home and isolated from others for the duration of their illness.