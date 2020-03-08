Dispute leads to gunfire at Orlando apartment, police said

Shots were fired at an Orlando apartment complex after an apparent dispute between a woman and her ex-boyfriend, according to the Orlando Police Department.

Police responded to the Steel House Apartments in the 700 block of North Orange Avenue after a woman said her ex-boyfriend came to her apartment and battered her, police said.

The ex-boyfriend then fired a gunshot that didn’t hit the woman, police said.

The woman escaped the apartment through the patio door and the suspect fled the scene, police said.