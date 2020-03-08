Man arrested after planting, reporting fake bomb at church, deputies say

ORANGE COUNTY – A 45-year-old man was arrested Sunday for planting and reporting a fake bomb at a church, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

Jason Robert Martinez was taken into custody after contacting 911 to report a suspicious bag left inside of a church, according to deputies.

The church was voluntarily evacuated, deputies said.

Martinez was then arrested as he was sitting inside of the church when deputies arrived, according to deputies.

The bag and Martinez’ vehicle was cleared, deputies said.