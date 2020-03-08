Man struck with brick during home invastion

A man was hit with a brick while his house was being invaded Sunday afternoon, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said a man was working at the residence when he noticed an unidentified vehicle approach. Three men, all around 20-30 years old, stepped out of the car and attacked the man and hit him with a brick in the back, according to reports. Authorities said he suffered minor injuries from the attack.

The three men stole equipment and entered the residence and stole other personal items, according to authorities.

The robbery is still under investigation.