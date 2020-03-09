Census expert weighs in on importance of 2020 count

News 6 wants to make sure you have all the information you need ahead of the 2020 U.S. census.

Our team has been working on stories that cover an abundance of census-related topics, like why you should fill it out, what we can all learn from a census and the overall importance of getting the count right.

To help prepare viewers for the upcoming count, News 6 spoke with Greg Engle, a media specialist for the U.S. Census Bureau, about what residents need to know before filling out their questionnaire and what they can expect to see on it. He also breaks down what resources are available to viewers to ensure they’re getting the most accurate information regarding the census.

Watch his full interview on News 6 at Nine

