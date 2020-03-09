Here’s what we know about the coronavirus cases in Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – As the number of coronavirus cases in Florida continues to rise, it seems everyone wants to know the specifics about each case.

According to the Florida Department of Health, there were 18 Florida cases as of Monday afternoon: 12 people diagnosed in Florida, five Floridians who have been diagnosed after traveling to China and are being isolated in another state and one non-Florida resident who is recovering in the Sunshine State.

Health officials have not provided the names of each person or provided details on where they traveled outside of the U.S. before being diagnosed.

A recent news release, however, did note that two of the positive Florida cases traveled on the river cruise on the Nile River in Egypt in February. Anyone who was on that cruise is being asked to self-isolate for 14 days following their return to the U.S.

As of Monday, health officials are also asking anyone who has traveled internationally to self-isolate for two weeks following their return to the country.

The Volusia County case, the first in Central Florida, was announced Saturday, along with a second case in Manatee County and third case in Broward County.

Anyone who has tested positive for the respiratory illness will remain in isolation until they test negative.

The FDOH numbers provided Monday include the two coronavirus deaths in Florida -- a man in his 70s from Santa Rosa County who recently returned from an international trip and a person in their 70s from Lee County who had also recently taken an international trip.

The chart also includes a patient who was being treated at a Sarasota hospital who has since been released.

On Monday, the number of pending test results in Florida doubled from 51 on Friday to 115. Records show there have been 140 negative tests and 1,104 people monitored to date, although only 302 of those people are currently being monitored.

Anyone with questions or concerns about COVID-19 can call the Florida Department of Health’s 24-hour hotline at 866-779-6121 or email COVID-19@flhealth.gov.