Look up skygazers: ‘Worm moon’ to illuminate sky

Check out a special treat in the sky Monday night

Full Moon -- Full moons have long been linked to crazy behavior due to the folklore that madness can occur in cycles with the moon. From it sprang the terms lunatic and lunacy.
Get ready for a spectacular view from our lunar neighbor.

A true full supermoon will light up the sky Monday. It’s also known as the full “worm moon.”

Supermoons happen when the moon is at its closest approach to earth in orbit.

The moon will seem bigger and brighter at night.

The phenomenon happens Monday night, but it will appear full through early Wednesday.

