Namast-hay: Strike a yoga pose to help Central Florida rabbit rescue

OCOEE, Fla. – Many people find yoga to be good for the body and soul, and now bunnies are benefiting from the mindful practice, too.

As spring approaches, Easter decor will be popping up showing sweet bunny faces with big lop-ears and cotton ball tails, and some will be tempted to give a real bunny as a holiday gift.

Just as with many impulsive decisions, bunnies who are purchased as Easter gifts often find themselves homeless or neglected. There are far fewer educational resources about owning a bunny than a dog or cat, which can lead to misinformed owners.

That’s where Orlando Rabbit Care and Adoptions (ORCA) comes in. The non-profit rescues, rehabilitates and re-homes abused and abandoned bunnies through a system of foster homes and adoption events.

ORCA volunteers said they see an influx of bunnies in need following the Easter holiday. A study by The House Rabbit Society found that bunnies are the third most abandoned pet in the United States, as well as the third most euthanized in shelters. Some stores and shelters have even placed bans on bunny adoptions around the Easter season for this reason.

As a non-profit, ORCA has become creative with education and outreach measures, and has since partnered-up with Firefly Yoga Company to bring bunnies into the yoga spotlight.

As a practice that encourages kindness and gentleness, yoga has often been partnered with animals as an emotional therapy for both student and furry friends.

For more information on how you can adopt or foster a rabbit with ORCA visit their website.

To learn about Firefly Yoga Company and the classes they offer, visit their site here.