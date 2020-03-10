64ºF

Culprits sought after victim found with ‘obvious trauma’ to body

Orange County deputies investigate battery on Rose Brook Court

Daniel Dahm, Digital Content Manager

File photo.
ORLANDO, Fla. – Deputies found a victim suffering from “obvious trauma to the body” late Monday in Orange County, officials said.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called around 11:25 p.m. to the 2200 block of Rose Brook Court for an aggravated battery.

Deputies discovered the victim, who was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

The culprits are on the run, deputies said.

No other details have been released by sheriff’s officials.

