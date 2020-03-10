Here’s when county leaders meet to talk about future developments, proposals and other big topics

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Each county has a Board of Commissioners and various advisory groups that discuss proposals, zoning changes and developments that could impact your neighborhood.

News 6 compiled a county-by-county list of links to help you get involved.

Orange County

Click here for the Board of Commission schedule and agendas.

Click here to find the community calendar to locate details about the Board of Zoning Adjustment and planning and zoning meetings. The Planning and Zoning Commission meets the third Thursday of each month at 9 a.m.

Brevard County

All of the county meetings, including agendas and minutes from previous meetings, and a live link to meetings underway as well as previous meetings are located here.

Flagler County

Commissioners in Flagler County hold regular meetings twice a month. According to the county website, they meet the first Monday of the month at 9 a.m. and the third Monday of the month at 5 p.m. Click here to find the schedule and agendas.

Click here to find other advisory boards and committees.

Lake County

Information on county meetings can be found here.

Planning and zoning meetings can be found here.

Marion County

Find the commission calendar here.

Locate meeting agendas and minutes here.

There is a search below the middle of the page to help you find past and current meetings. Select the associated meeting type to narrow the results.

Click here for the general website calendar.

Search category: commission meetings to isolate the upcoming meetings for commission members, advisory board meetings, etc. Here’s the direct path.

Osceola County

To find meeting dates and advisory board discussions, click here.

Seminole County

The Planning and Zoning Board meets the first Wednesday evening of every month.

The Board of Commissioners meet the second and fourth Tuesday of the month. The first Tuesday is reserved for work sessions only or emergency items.

Find details about upcoming sessions and agendas by clicking here.

Volusia County

Find details about upcoming county meetings by clicking here.

Community members can find future advisory board meetings by clicking here.

Sumter County

Find details on Sumter County’s planning and zoning meetings as well as regular board meetings by clicking here.