Here’s when county leaders meet to talk about future developments, proposals and other big topics
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Each county has a Board of Commissioners and various advisory groups that discuss proposals, zoning changes and developments that could impact your neighborhood.
News 6 compiled a county-by-county list of links to help you get involved.
Orange County
Click here for the Board of Commission schedule and agendas.
Click here to find the community calendar to locate details about the Board of Zoning Adjustment and planning and zoning meetings. The Planning and Zoning Commission meets the third Thursday of each month at 9 a.m.
Brevard County
All of the county meetings, including agendas and minutes from previous meetings, and a live link to meetings underway as well as previous meetings are located here.
Flagler County
Commissioners in Flagler County hold regular meetings twice a month. According to the county website, they meet the first Monday of the month at 9 a.m. and the third Monday of the month at 5 p.m. Click here to find the schedule and agendas.
Click here to find other advisory boards and committees.
Lake County
Information on county meetings can be found here.
Planning and zoning meetings can be found here.
Marion County
Find the commission calendar here.
Locate meeting agendas and minutes here.
- There is a search below the middle of the page to help you find past and current meetings. Select the associated meeting type to narrow the results.
Click here for the general website calendar.
- Search category: commission meetings to isolate the upcoming meetings for commission members, advisory board meetings, etc. Here’s the direct path.
Osceola County
To find meeting dates and advisory board discussions, click here.
Seminole County
The Planning and Zoning Board meets the first Wednesday evening of every month.
The Board of Commissioners meet the second and fourth Tuesday of the month. The first Tuesday is reserved for work sessions only or emergency items.
Find details about upcoming sessions and agendas by clicking here.
Volusia County
Find details about upcoming county meetings by clicking here.
Community members can find future advisory board meetings by clicking here.
Sumter County
Find details on Sumter County’s planning and zoning meetings as well as regular board meetings by clicking here.
