Motorcycle thief arrested in Orlando, FDLE searches for 2 more suspects, investigators say

ORLANDO, Fla. – A motorcycle thief was arrested in Orlando Friday, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

Investigators are still searching for two more suspects.

James Sear Jr. is facing charges of grand theft and burglary.

Joshua Lester and Cavail Young are still on the run, according to FDLE.

Agents said they believe the thieves stole more than $1000,000 worth of motorcycles from retailers across the state.

Anyone with information on the suspects is asked to call FDLE at 407-245-0888.