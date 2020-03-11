1 critically injured in Ocala shooting

OCALA, Fla. – A person was shot and critically wounded Tuesday night in Ocala, police said.

The shooting happened around 9:35 p.m. at the Promenade Apartments on SW 27th Avenue.

According to Ocala police, an altercation involving at least two people broke out in the complex and led to shots being fired.

Police said one victim was taken an area hospital in critical condition.

No other details have been released.