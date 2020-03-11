Orlando day care driver to be sentenced in death of boy, 3, left in hot van

ORLANDO, Fla. – A former Orlando day care worker charged in the death of a 3-year-old boy is scheduled to be sentenced Wednesday.

Deborah St. Charles, who worked at the Little Miracles Academy in 2017, was charged in the death of Myles Hill, who was left alone in a hot van for 12 hours outside the facility.

St. Charles accepted a deal in October, entering a no contest plea to manslaughter by culpable negligence.

St. Charles told News 6 last year that it was an accident.

“I would never do nothing like this on purpose,” St. Charles told News 6 in May. “I have two boys of my own and I would never do this intentionally to a child."

She was scheduled to be sentenced in January, but the hearing was postponed because the judge was sick.