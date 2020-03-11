Set up a reminder to take the 2020 Census

The federal government is working to make sure every person is counted in the U.S. by Census Day, April 1.

The national count that happens once every decade. No matter how many flyers, posters and reminders online people see to look out for the 2020 Census in your mail, life may get in the way of you actually sitting down to fill out the survey. It’s another errand to add to the list.

It is important though, that’s why the Census Bureau has offered a way for people to sign up and get a reminder straight to their e-mail, because we all need a little help getting through our to-do list.

People can click this link and enter their e-mail address. After a user confirms their e-mail, they can select how often they want to get notifications, reminders and updates.

Options include daily or weekly updates. You will be signing up to receive a reminder to take the survey from the day you enter your e-mail until Census Day, so choose wisely.

You can also create an optional password to change your settings later, including opting out of the reminder e-mails after you finally fill out the 2020 Census.

After you opt-in for your reminder, you can also choose to get more updates or choose to participate in research studies, workshops and other programs. These notifications can be personalized by topics such as economy, education, business and industry and more.

Once you select the topics you would like to receive information on just confirm which state you live in and click submit and you’re good to go.

If you have a good memory, you can also fill out the census online right when you receive it in the mail. Your letter will have a personalized code to access the questionnaire and it’ll probably take you just as long to fill it out as it did to opt-in for the reminder.

For more information regarding the 2020 Census, visit clickorlando.com/census.