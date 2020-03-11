Shots fired from car strike man in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. – A man was shot in Orlando early Wednesday by someone in a passing car, according to police.

The shooting was reported at 1:05 a.m. near Williams Manor Avenue and Nimons Street, west of John Young Parkway.

According to the Orlando Police Department, officers were called to the area and found the victim, who said he had been shot by an unknown person in light-colored vehicle. Police said the car was last seen eastbound toward Bruton Boulevard.

The victim suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound and was taken to a hospital for treatment.

The suspected shooter has not been located.