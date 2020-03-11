Suspect in missing Titusville woman’s death booked into Brevard jail

TITUSVILLE, Fla. – A woman arrested in Tennessee in connection with the death of a Titusville woman who was reported missing and later found dead was booked into the Brevard County Jail Wednesday evening, Titusville police officials said.

Courtney Dawn Gibson, 27, was arrested Feb. 27 in connection with the death of Anna Primavere, 36, Titusville police said.

After extradition from Tennessee, Gibson was delivered to the Brevard County Jail Wednesday on a Titusville Police Department warrant for charges including tampering with evidence and child neglect, officials said. A spokeswoman for the police department said more charges are pending.

Police previously said Gibson’s extradition would happen when investigators were ready to serve a warrant for murder.

According to police, Gibson was a babysitter hired by the landlord at 4005 Trinidad Avenue, which is where Primavere was renting a room.

Officers said Primavere was likely killed in a violent manner in the home on Feb. 21.

Police said Gibson was captured on video driving away from the house Feb. 22 with a mattress on the roof of her Red Kia Forte. Officers said the mattress fell off Gibson’s car and she burned it on the side of the road. Police said she was recorded burning the mattress on a neighbor’s doorbell camera.

While police were investigating Primavere’s disappearance, they arrested Zongmu Wong, 57, in an unrelated child abuse case after officers said they found a bruised, filthy child eating dirt at the Trinidad Avenue home.