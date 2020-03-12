Central Florida leaders tackle issues at News 6 Boomtown town hall

ORLANDO, Fla. – Central Florida is seeing a population boom, a surge in home building and a lot more traffic. News 6 hosted a Boomtown town hall as Central Florida discussed the latest issues.

The first question of the town hall focused on the growth of Central Florida.

“I think Orlando, it’s not the little metro that could anymore, it’s not fully grown-up, but it’s gotten big,” Dr. Sean Snaith with the Institute of Economic Forecasting said.

The town hall was designed to get answers on the development of Central Florida communities and transportation.

A woman in the audience asked who should pay for growth.

“We are a property rights state. We don’t have the ability, nor do I think it’s wise if I just simply say no you cannot develop,” Orange County Administrator Byron Brooks said.

The questions and answers fueled conversation.

“Well there are jobs, the jobs don’t necessarily pay what’s needed nor to meet the needs for the rent and all the other household expenses that they have,” Osceola County Commissioners Vice-Chair Cheryl Grieb said.