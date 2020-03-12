Man shot, killed in UCF-area neighborhood

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A man was shot and killed early Thursday in an Orange County neighborhood, deputies said.

The fatal shooting was reported in the 3500 block of Aristotle Avenue, behind the Marquee Apartments off Alafaya Trail near UCF.

According to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to the area and found a man lying on the ground with a gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead, deputies said.

Authorities said the suspected shooter is at large.

No other details, including what led to the shooting, have not been released.