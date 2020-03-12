Palm Bay teen accused of shooting man, charged with attempted murder
PALM BAY, Fla. – A Palm Bay teen is accused of shooting a man and is facing charges of attempted murder, according to police.
Joseph Howard, 15, of Palm Bay is also facing charges of armed robbery, possession of a firearm by a delinquent and violation of probation, according to the Palm Bay Police Department.
Police said around 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday officers responded to the area of Emerson Drive and Minton Road for a shooting.
Investigators said the shooting victim was rushed to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Authorities said the victim was able to identify the suspect in a photo lineup.
Officers said Howard was arrested shortly after.
