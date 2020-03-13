77ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call 407-291-6000.

77ºF

Local News

Amber Alert issued for missing 16-year-old Pinellas County girl

Jada Burrell was last seen wearing a pink shirt and black leggings

Jon Jankowski, Digital journalist

Tags: Florida
An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing 16-year-old girl.
An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing 16-year-old girl. (FDLE)

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. – An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing 16-year-old girl.

Investigators said Jada Burrell was last seen wearing a pink shirt and black leggings.

She was last seen in the area of the 7700 block of 62nd Street in Pinellas Park, according to investigators.

Burrell may be in the company of 17-year-old Eshunn Cummings.

He was last seen wearing a green shirt, a blue jacket, and black shorts, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

Copyright 2020 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

About the Author: