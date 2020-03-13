Amber Alert issued for missing 16-year-old Pinellas County girl

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. – An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing 16-year-old girl.

Investigators said Jada Burrell was last seen wearing a pink shirt and black leggings.

A Florida AMBER Alert has been issued for 16-year-old Jada Burrell from Pinellas County Florida. If you have information call Pinellas Park Police Department or 911. #FLAMBER pic.twitter.com/DRRcvcMO79 — FDLE (@fdlepio) March 13, 2020

She was last seen in the area of the 7700 block of 62nd Street in Pinellas Park, according to investigators.

Burrell may be in the company of 17-year-old Eshunn Cummings.

He was last seen wearing a green shirt, a blue jacket, and black shorts, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.