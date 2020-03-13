ICON Park to remain open, implement new cleaning protocols

ORLANDO, Fla. – ICON Park released in a statement Friday that it will remain open for the foreseeable future amid the coronavirus outbreak but will implement precautionary measures in light of the coronavirus.

In addition to increased cleaning procedures, all guests who purchase an ICON Park Play Pass or Florida Fun Pack will be upgraded to a private capsule at no additional charge.

Some steps the park is taking to promote cleanliness include hand sanitizer stations or disinfectant wipes available at different entry and exit points of the park’s attractions, continuous disinfectant cleaning at high pedestrian traffic areas and communicating proper procedures in accordance with CDC guidelines with team members twice daily.

“ICON Park is committed to ensuring our guests and hosts can enjoy a safe and clean environment and will continually implement the above and additional preventive measures throughout the coming weeks and months," a press release from the park said.