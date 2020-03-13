President Donald Trump says he will undergo coronavirus test ‘soon’

After declaring the coronavirus pandemic a national emergency on Friday, President Donald Trump said he will likely be tested for the COVID-19 “soon” due to his contact with a Brazilian delegate in Florida who later tested positive for the virus.

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro’s communications director, Fábio Wajngarten, tested positive just days after traveling with Bolsonaro to a meeting with Trump and senior aides in Florida. White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham said in a statement Thursday that “exposures from the case are being assessed, which will dictate next steps.”

“Both the President and Vice President had almost no interactions with the individual who tested positive and do not require being tested at this time," Grisham said.

On Friday, Miami Mayor Francis Suarez tested positive for the coronavirus after coming into contact with the Brazilian delegate. Sen. Rick Scott, R-Florida, said he was self-isolating after being in the same room with Wajngarten but had no symptoms.

Trump said he was gratified that Bolsonaro tested negative for the virus, after the pair sat next to each other for an extended period of time last weekend.

“We have no symptoms whatsoever,” said Trump, who has not gotten tested but said Friday he would “most likely” be tested “fairly soon.”

According to the World Health Organization, symptoms for COVID-19 can take up to 14 days to appear.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

