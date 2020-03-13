Coronavirus: Walt Disney World theme parks to close through March

ORLANDO, Fla. – Theme parks at Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida, will be closed through the end of March, starting at the close of business Sunday, over concerns about the coronavirus pandemic.

The Walt Disney Company announced the move Thursday evening in a statement, saying the decision was made “in an abundance of caution” to protect guests and employees amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

The decision came hours after the announcement of the planned closure of Disneyland in California. Additionally, Disney Cruise Line will suspend all new departures beginning Saturday and continuing through the end of the month, according to the statement.

Universal Orlando followed suit, temporarily closing its parks. SeaWorld Orlando, however, remains open.

Florida’s health department announced more than a dozen more coronavirus cases late Thursday night, bringing the statewide total to 42.

Cast members will be paid during the closure, according to Disney, which said resort hotels will remain open.

[RELATED: 16 new cases of coronavirus in Florida]

The retail and dining complexes and Disney Springs will remain open.

“I still think it’s getting pretty crazy. This coronavirus stuff is getting out of hand in my opinion,” said Dillion Fedora, a Disney guest.

DISNEY WORD CLOSING AMID CORONAVIRUS FEARS. https://bit.ly/33eLfj3 Posted by News 6 WKMG / ClickOrlando on Thursday, March 12, 2020

Watch News 6 and stay with ClickOrlando.com for updates.