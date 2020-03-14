Body of missing 9-year-old found in Osceola County

OSCEOLA COUNTY – The deceased body of a girl missing for nearly three years was found in Osceola County on Saturday, according to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said the body of 9-year-old Diana Alvarez was discovered by surveyors working in the area, according to WINK in Fort Myers.

Alvarez had been missing since May 2016.

Jorge Guerrero-Torres has been indicted on a first-degree murder charge in connection with the death of Alvarez.

Guerrero-Torres has already been found guilty of federal pornography charges for having pictures of Alvarez on his phone.