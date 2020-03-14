Florida parents to adjust routine as schools close for an additional week

ORLANDO, Fla. – The decision to extend spring break for an extra week caught some Central Florida parents off guard.

The order was issued by the Florida Department of Education on Friday followed by a recommendation by the Centers for Disease Control in an effort to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Kathy Green said the two weeks off for her kids will change routines for families and interrupt teaching plans for the academic year.

“I mean that’s a little bit scary for me because obviously we have to work, what are we suppose to do with our children when the school is closed,” Green said.

The demands the extra week will bring some parents expressed disapproval.

“The precautions are not necessary, I think it’s a little extreme,” Sarah Gibbs said

Additional recommendations from the CDC call for schools to cancel all extracurricular activities, develop the district’s continuity plans, plus deep clean each school.

Superintendent of Volusia County Schools Scott Fritz assured the public during a Volusia County Emergency Management briefing that the district has a plan.

“We do have a pandemic academic plan should we have to go beyond that time that we can enforce so we can have our students continue their education. We are still taking guidance from the state regarding make-up days,” Fritz said.

Classes are expected to resume after March 30. The department also announced that the start of state testing will be delayed by a minimum of two weeks.

