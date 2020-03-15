2 arrested for attempted murder after fight, deputies say

ORLANDO, Fla. – Two men were arrested for attempted murder after getting into a physical fight with another man, then firing several shots at him, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded Kwik Stop along Hiawassee Road around noon Sunday for the report of a shooting; when they arrived deputies located two men with a handgun, investigators said.

Deputies said they located the victim who advised he got into a fight with the two suspects who fired several shots at him.

The victim sustained minor injuries and denied medical attention, according to a news release.

Records show both suspects, who have not been identified, were arrested for attempted murder and battery.