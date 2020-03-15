Academy of Country Music Awards postponed due to coronavirus concerns

The 55th Academy of Country Music Awards has been postponed due to concerns over the coronavirus, according to academy CEO Damon Whiteside.

The award show, scheduled to air on April 5, has been postponed to a later date with a time and venue yet to be determined, according to a release.

“The ACM Awards® is a tentpole event for our Country Music industry, and the Academy of Country Music® and dick clark productions went to great lengths to find a safe solution for the show to go on so that we can honor our artist community," Whiteside said. "This decision involved many partners, stakeholders and the industry who we have been in constant conversations with over the past several days as the situation has developed. We look forward to identifying a future date that we can celebrate with our Country community safely.”

The ACM said refunds would be issued for tickets purchased for the event. The academy’s website should be monitored for information on claiming refunds.