All nonessential businesses, government offices close in Puerto Rico amid coronavirus pandemic

Puerto Rico’s governor has ordered the closure of all businesses and nonessential government offices, except for gas stations and those dealing in food, health or finance.

Territorial Gov. Wanda Vazquez announced that the closures will start at 6 p.m. Sunday and last for two weeks.

The governor’s order affects shops, theaters, parks, malls, gyms and other activities. It follows confirmation of a fifth confirmed case of the new coronavirus in Puerto Rico.

Takeout restaurants, supermarkets, pharmacies and banks can remain open. But they’ll have to close each day at 6 p.m.

Even citizens will be barred from the streets between 5 a.m. and 9 p.m., save for those working in security, health or food distribution.

The governor’s order sets a six-month jail term or a fine of up to $5,000 for violators.

It came a day after the governor ordered schools closed until March 30.