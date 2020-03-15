87ºF

Brevard Zoo to close some attractions due to coronavirus outbreak

Two of the four rhinos at the Brevard Zoo sleep under a tree in their exhibit. (Image: James Sparvero/WKMG)
The Brevard Zoo on Sunday announced changes to the availability of zoo experiences due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The changes are effective Monday.

All open-air areas of the zoo will be open, but the following will be closed until further notice:

  • Wildlife Detective Training Academy
  • Paws On Petting Zone
  • Animal feedings

Zoo leaders are in constant communication and are prepared to take additional precautions, which could include a temporary closure of the entire zoo as this situation develops.

