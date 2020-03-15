Brevard Zoo to close some attractions due to coronavirus outbreak

The Brevard Zoo on Sunday announced changes to the availability of zoo experiences due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The changes are effective Monday.

All open-air areas of the zoo will be open, but the following will be closed until further notice:

Wildlife Detective Training Academy

Paws On Petting Zone

Animal feedings

Zoo leaders are in constant communication and are prepared to take additional precautions, which could include a temporary closure of the entire zoo as this situation develops.