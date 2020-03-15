Deputies investigate armed robbery, shooting involving masked man

ORLANDO, Fla. – Deputies are investigating a shooting and armed robbery along Orange Blossom Trail that left a man injured, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

Just before 3 a.m. Sunday, deputies responded to a location along South Orange Blossom Trail for reports of a shooting, according to a news release.

Deputies found a 25-year-old male had been approached by an unknown suspect wearing a mask who attempted to steal the victim’s property, initiating a struggle where the victim was then shot, investigators said.

The victim was taken to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

Deputies say the investigation is ongoing.

It was not immediately clear if the suspect remains outstanding.