Marion County deputies search for missing, endangered man

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – Deputies with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office are searching for a man they believe is endangered.

Stand Lee Jonathan Tinker, 60, was last seen at a home in the Marion Oaks area, according to deputies.

According to a news release, Tinker is just over five feet tall and weighs 170 pounds.

Tinker was last seen wearing a long-sleeve plaid shirt with blue jeans and an American flag print cowboy hat.

According to officials, Tinker left on foot and his direction of travel is unknown.

Deputies said Tinker is familiar with the North East area of Marion Oaks.

Tinker’s family is concerned for his well-being and is asking anyone with information on his whereabouts to please contact authorities by calling 911.