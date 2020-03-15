Pedestrian hit, killed by car while crossing Winter Park road, troopers say

WINTER PARK, Fla. – A pedestrian died after being struck by a car while trying to cross the street Sunday, according to a report from the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the pedestrian attempted to cross the road near the intersection of Semoran Boulevard and Aloma Avenue when they were struck and killed by a vehicle.

The crash remains under investigation, according to FHP. The pedestrian has not been identified.

It was not immediately clear if the pedestrian had the right of way to cross the road, or if the driver of the vehicle will face any charges.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 6 for updates.