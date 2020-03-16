After last second scrub, SpaceX now targeting Wednesday to launch Starlink satellites

KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fla. – Following a last second abort this weekend, SpaceX is now targeting the middle of the week to try again and launch 60 internet-beaming satellites from the Space Coast.

The company plans to launch the sixth round of space-based internet satellites from Kennedy Space Center no earlier than Wednesday morning. It’s all part of CEO Elon Musk’s plan to begin beaming the internet to people around the globe later this year using a constellation of hundreds of satellites.

Liftoff is scheduled for 8:16 a.m. from Kennedy Space Center launchpad 39A.

Forecasters with the U.S. Air Force 45th Weather Squadron are forecasting an 80% chance of good weather for launch. Cloud cover is the primary concern.

The launch was scheduled for Sunday but was aborted in the very last second of the countdown after an engine-power sensor.

After the last-second abort, Michael Andrews, a supply chain supervisor at SpaceX who was commentating the launch, offered some insight into the precautions before flight.

“There are a thousand ways a launch can go wrong and only one way a launch can go right," Andrews said. "Given that we are overly caution on the ground and if the team, or the vehicle, sees anything just slightly off we’ll stop the countdown.”

When it does liftoff, this will be the fifth flight of the Falcon 9 booster used for the launch.