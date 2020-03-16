Coronavirus closures: Seminole County closes all public library branches until further notice

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – All five branches of the Seminole County Public Library System will be closed starting Monday until further notice due to the coronavirus.

Online resources remain available and can be found on its website while librarians can be reached by telephone for reference requests by calling the branch’s phone number.

If you don’t have a library card, Seminole County residents can sign up for one here. This will give you access to audiobooks, movies, news subscriptions and more.

On Monday, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended people