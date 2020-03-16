Deputies search for missing, endangered Ocala man

OCALA, Fla. – Marion County deputies are searching for a missing and endangered man out of Ocala, according to a news release.

Richard Babston, 86, was last seen at an Ocala residence on Southwest 55th Court Sunday at 1:30 p.m., deputies said.

Investigators said Babston was last seen wearing a light colored plaid shirt, light blue jeans and black shoes.

Babston was described to deputies as having white hair and blue eyes, weighing 145 pounds, standing just over 6 feet tall.

Family said Babston left the residence on foot.

Babston’s family and law enforcement are concerned for his well being, according to a news release.

Anyone with any information on Richard’s whereabouts should immediately call 911.