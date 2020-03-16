Financial Planner shares what she expects to happen in a few months from now

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Business, restaurants, schools, and attractions are closing across the country amid the coronavirus spread.

Certified Financial Planner Professional Nancy Hecht explained what President Donald Trump meant about the possibility of negative interested rates.

“Negative interest rates means to borrow money is dirt cheap. The banks have to pay you to keep money on deposit. That hasn’t been tried in this country yet. I’ll reserve judgment on that to see if we go that far down,” Hecht said.

News 6 asked Hecht if people should readjust their portfolio.

“Most of the readjustment should have been done in January to take advantage in what happened in the fourth quarter and with 2019. Now is a time to be accessing the quality of the investment you have and what you might want to rebalance once we get past this,” Hecht said.

Hecht explained what people should expect in a few months from now.

“I expect them to be phenomenal in a few months for now. We’re looking at with the warmer weather, the virus will go down. I know that there are cargo ships loaded to the gill waiting to be cleared to go out to sea so all their goods and services can go to stores and be sold. So once we get past all of this, things will rebound,” Hecht said.

She said it is always important to talk to your financial advisor.

“Do not be afraid to pick up the phone and ask questions and get reassurance that your portfolio will weather the storm and if you feel adjustments need to be made, you adjust it,” she said.

To keep up with the latest news on the pandemic, subscribe to News 6′s coronavirus newsletter or go to ClickOrlando.com/coronavirus.