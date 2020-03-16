Flagler schools being disinfected during extended spring break

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – Flagler Schools leaders said classes may be out for an extended spring break right now, but staff members are working hard to disinfect the buildings.

On Monday, school officials highlighted their cleaning process. They want to assure parents that their children will be returning to a safe and clean environment.

Flagler school officials said every square inch of each building is disinfected. They said they are paying special attention to all of the touch points, like door knobs, desks, tables, and light switches.

The director of custodial services said the chemicals they use work in killing the coronavirus.

School officials said that while it hasn’t been decided yet if students will be learning from home after their extended spring break, they are prepared should the need arise. They said students are equipped with iPads and MacBook Air laptops.

